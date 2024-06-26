Minecraft is one of the perfect virtual spaces to start a new life, also to recreate epic scenarios, on this occasion a Reddit user shared, with great detail, his most recent work within the video game: the Shiganshina wall of Attack on Titanso you can relive the terror of the fateful day.

Reddit user stan616 (u/a1ndrea) uploaded images of his creation to the platform. If you want more details of other people’s impressions, you can go directly to the site Minecraft x Attack on Titan on the r/gaming forum. However, The user shared his experience through a video of just over 40 minutes that is also available on his YouTube site, you can check it out below:

In the video we can see the Shiganshina district and how it was created with Minecraft tools. The already iconic place of Attack on Titan It was built, according to the player, for “67 days and around 500 hours.” The user invested several working days to create each detail meticulously. It’s two months of work!

However, let’s remember that he is not a rookie player, On previous occasions he has already brought to life emblematic scenes of Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle and even Tokyo Jujutsu High from Jujutsu Kaisen. So the wall of Attack on Titan It’s not the first thing he does, but it won’t be the last thing he does either.

Nevertheless, It certainly surprises and captivates all those who see the fidelity with which the Shiganshina wall was built.now all that’s missing is for the Colossal Titan and the Battleship to arrive to destroy his masterpiece. Right?

Source: Wit Studio

Where can I watch Attack on Titan? How many chapters does it have?

Attack on Titan is one of the dark fantasy anime that has managed to impact the audience in a very broad way, and it should be noted that not only the Japanese society that created statues of the main cast in the prefecture of Hajime Isayama, the author of the work of manga, but globally. Already There is no place where it is not known who the Titans and the Defense Corps are.

Attack on Titan is available on the platform Crunchyroll. It brings together 99 chapters gathered in four seasons – with their respective sections.

