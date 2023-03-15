At the end of this month, we will finally have in our hands the great and luxurious remake of resident evil 4 Available for consoles and PC. The game has been hailed for its graphics, however, someone has recreated the iconic beginning of the game as if it were part of the LEGO line of video games and once you take a look at it, you’re going to wish it existed.

Released in 2005, resident evil 4 took Capcom’s horror franchise in a new direction. Starring Leon de resident evil 2this beloved sequel left behind the static cameras and tank controls of the old entries and moved to an over-the-shoulder third-person perspective, upping the action factor.

The end result was a phenomenal game that most of us who played it will be repurchasing in the next edition. The video below shows what would happen if you took that same basic setup, but replaced the dirty maps and realistic images with lots of digital LEGO bricks.

Created by Random Face, and clearly titled “LEGO RESIDENT EVIL 4 ANIMATION” may not win any awards for its pithy name, but everything else about this short video is wonderful.

In the video, uploaded yesterday, Random uses audio from the original game (not from the upcoming remake or its recent demo) to recreate the first few minutes of RE4. And this is not just a recreation of the scenes. Instead, Random includes LEGO gameplay with Leon walking around and shooting birds and enemies alike. The gun he uses isn’t an actual LEGO piece (the company has a strong policy against re-creating guns and violence), but I’ll let that slide because it looks so cool.

You can also appreciate all the little details included in the video, like the way you can see the laser reflecting off nearby Lego bricks and objects. Or the little fingerprints and scratches you see on some bricks. At times this looks like it was made from real bricks! However, according to Random, this was created digitally in Blender. They say it took around two months and 3,000 images to create the short, four-minute video.

At the end of the short, you can see some behind the scenes footage of them manually animating this awesome LEGO recreation that will never exist. At least we can console ourselves with the remake that will be released on March 24 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

Via: Kotaku