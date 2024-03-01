













At least since 2020, the team behind the YouTube channel Hacksmith Industries had been working on a glove like Iron Man's armed with a laser beam. In the end all this effort was worth it and they showed their apparent final model.

It is what you can see in the video that accompanies this note, which has a duration of more than 19 minutes. This footage shows a lot of the effort and dedication they had to make it.

If you have read the comics, seen the animated series or the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you will know that Tony Stark's armor, aka Iron Man, is full of devices and weapons.

We recommend: Marvel assures that it will not look for a way to bring Iron Man back to life in the MCU.

This laser cannon could well be a complement to its repulsor rays. In the video you can see that it emits a large amount of heat that allows it to pass through various objects and has a great range. Like when it goes through a few heads.

Of course, the heads mentioned above are props. But it is also used to cut ropes and even chains. Not for nothing is it a laser with a power of 1.5 kilowatts.

Perhaps the only bad thing about it is that it needs to be connected to work. That is to say, it is not like Iron Man's, but rather it requires a connection that fuels it. In the video you can clearly see the cable that supplies it with power and it surely consumes a lot of energy.

As you can guess, the most expensive piece of this Iron Man glove is precisely the laser that Hacksmith Industries used to assemble it.

Luckily, the person in charge of the channel acquired it second-hand and that is why he obtained it for more or less $6 thousand dollars, which at the current exchange rate is more than $100 thousand Mexican pesos.

Obviously, there is a lot of room for improvement for this equipment, such as the idea of ​​making it a portable weapon.

Apart from Iron Man and his laser we have more geek information in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

