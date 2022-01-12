Dragon Ball Super: Broly finally converted to Legendary Super Saiyan in official part of the canon that of saga. The fight between Gogeta and Broly has been one of the best we have seen in all the movies of Dragon Ball, Besides that Goku and company also had updated designs courtesy of the artist Naohiro shintani, whose artistic style has spread to other characters in the series.

Via Twitter, the account of Dragon ball super shared these glimpses of Bardock, King Vegeta, and Paragus with the style of Shintani and they certainly look great.

These new images come from the promotional anime, Super Dragon Ball Heroes, but it has not been fully confirmed if any of these characters will return for said anime.

And in related news, we already have the first international date for the premiere of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the new film in the franchise that will be hitting theaters this year.

