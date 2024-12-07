Firefighters recovered this Friday the lifeless body of a person who was in a car plunged into a ravine next to the CV-35, and who had been searched for a few days, as reported by the Valencia Provincial Firefighters Consortium.

The firefighters were mobilized in the morning after receiving a report regarding a car that had been found crashed into a ravine next to the CV-35, near the Domeño exit.

The officers have released the deceased and the Civil Guard has taken charge of the case. On behalf of the Consortium, firefighters from Paterna, L’Eliana, a sergeant from Paterna and Chelva volunteer firefighters.