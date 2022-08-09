The Integrated Center for Training and Agricultural Experiences, Cifea, in Lorca, will once again be a stop for stallions from the military stud farm, according to the Councilor for Livestock of the Lorca City Council, Antonio Navarro.

In December 2021, the Lorca City Council, the Army and Cifea, dependent on the Ministry of Culture, agreed to recover this historic stop. Said agreement was ratified with its publication in the Official State Gazette.

The agreement establishes the scope of mutual collaboration between the City Council and the Ministry of Defense for the establishment of a State Parade in the municipality, with stallions from the Military Horse Breeding Center of Écija, for the benefit of the breeders who attend the same. in demand of the mating of their private mares.

Thanks to it, Lorca will position itself as the only municipality in the entire Spanish Levant that has an agreement to provide this type of service for the Army’s equine farming, which will also allow it to receive farmers from all over the southeast of the country.