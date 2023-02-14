Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Municipal police of Allende, Nuevo Leon, They recovered a trailer reported stolen yesterday, and also rescued the driveron the Allende-Cadereyta Highway in the Cañada Honda Community.

As reported by the Allende Policethe trailer was stolen yesterday afternoon when it was driving through the Libramiento Niños Héroes, near Parque Bicentenario.

After receiving the report, the municipal police deployed an operation and managed to locate the tractor-trailer minutes later on the aforementioned stretch of road, where the driver was rescuedwho was unharmed.

It is a trailer marked with the number 1222 of the TRACOM company, but what it was transporting was not reported.

So far the authorities have not reported any arrests related to the theft of the tractor-trailer.