Monday, January 22, 2024, 1:17 p.m.







They recover nine turtles, African breeds, that were stolen from a hatchery in Beniel. The Civil Guard arrested two young people, experienced criminals, as alleged perpetrators of a crime of robbery with force.

The investigation began when a neighbor of Beniel, an authorized breeder of…