In the spring of 2011, Japanese television channels decided not to broadcast two episodes of the anime. Pokemon due to a catastrophic earthquake. Although the networks originally promised to air them at a later date, these episodes never materialized. Now, thanks to the efforts of a fan who found a copy of the script, we finally get to see how the arc would have concluded. Team Rocket in Pokémon the Series: Black and White.

In the spring of 2011, the anime of Pokemon was building a dramatic arc involving Team Rocket trying to use meteor technology to take control of Unova. Unfortunately, a major earthquake and tsunami struck the east coast of Japan the next day, resulting in widespread devastation and tragic loss of life. You will understand that this disturbance also had the side effect of postponing two episodes of the anime from black and white. That postponement turned into a cancellation, and fans of Pokemon they were left wondering how the arc was resolved for over a decade.

Recently, a fan found someone who owned copies of the episode scripts, and was willing to sell them for $4,000. the community of Pokemon raised the full amount, but then the owner decided to donate the scripts free of charge. The organizers reimbursed the contributors and even translated the scripts from Japanese, so you can finally see what happened in the episodes.”Team Rocket vs. Team Plasma Part 1” and “Team Rocket vs. Team Plasma Part 2“.

The history has been made today. 🙌

Finally, after 12 years, the script for two LOST episodes of the Pokémon anime, “Team Rocket VS Team Plasma (Part 1 & 2)”, is finally available for EVERYONE! 🎊https://t.co/9I5UxIchIO Thanks to the great work of @bulbagarden‘his being… pic.twitter.com/puTM9DiFxd — 🌈🧢 Annet 🧢🌈 (@Akilvers) May 1, 2023

If you take a look at the content of the scripts, you’ll see why Japanese TV channels felt the need to take them off the air. The leader of Team Rocket, Giovanni, secured a mysterious and powerful rock called Meteonite, and intended to use its power to seize control of the Unova region. Team Plasma stole the Meteonite, but they quickly lost control of it. The space rock began to react with a meteorite from a nearby museum, and the resulting heat waves began to destroy entire buildings. Fans have long suspected that perhaps the episodes contained footage too similar to the destruction caused by the Great East Japan Earthquake, which is why they never aired. It now appears that his guesses may have been correct. An association with an actual tragedy would not have been a good picture for antagonists who are primarily intended to provide comic relief.

Some fans lamented how the story of Pokemon It was changed due to the earthquake. “They definitely planned for Team Plasma to have a bigger role in the anime than black and white before the episode cut,” one fan speculated. We may never get to see the episodes, but it’s still interesting to learn what the anime’s story could have been. Pokemon.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: It’s sad that these events end up completely changing a series, but understandable. What never ceases to amaze me is the unity of the community Pokemon.