The teams of rescue in Malaysia have recovered one black box and the bodies of the ten deceased, after a plane with eight people on board crashed on Thursday in a dual carriagewaywhere he collided with a car and a motorcycle near Kuala Lumpurthe Malaysian capital.

the recorder booth voices and the bodies of the ten deceased, the eight passengers of the plane and the drivers of the car and the motorcycle who were traveling on the highway in the state of Selangoradjacent to Kuala Lumpur, when the incident occurred, recovered the day before, according to local media reports today.

A small plane fell on a highway and left ten dead in Malaysia: videos of the accident

The head of Selangor Police, Hussein Omar Khanassured from the scene of the accident that the Air Accident Investigation Office has recovered one of the black boxes, the one that records the voices in the cabin, and has sent it to be analyzed.

The other black box, the one that records the flight data, has not yet been found.

“The bodies and body parts found will be sent to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang for forensic analysis,” Hussein added.

Members of the forensic department of the Royal Malaysian Police inspect the crash site.

One of the victims It was him Chairman of the Local Government, Housing and Environment Committee of the state of pahanglocated in the west of the Malaysian peninsula.

The Malaysian Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement on Thursday that the plane, a Beechcraft Model 390, crashed near the town of Elmina while en route between the island of Langkawi and Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah airport in Subang, near from Kuala Lumpur.

Two minutes before landing, the plane lost control and hit a motorcycle.

The plane was operated by jet valetan exclusive private flight service.

The boss of the Selangor Police He then indicated that the accident occurred shortly before receiving the green light to land.

“However, two minutes before landing, the plane lost control and hit a motorcycle and a car as it crashed into the road,” Hussein said.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil expressed their condolences to the victims on Facebook.

According to the photos and videos of the accident, you can see the immediate moments of the collision, with a column of smoke and a blackened area of ​​asphalt.

Police are investigating the causes of the accident and the identities of the victims.

EFE