Agents of the National Police have recovered in Alicante a Hispanic-Muslim gold coin, dated in the year 716 or 717, coming from a looting. Located among other archaeological pieces of great value, it is of a bilingual or induction dinar that was minted in Córdoba. It corresponds to one of the first issues of currency after the Muslim conquest of the Iberian Peninsula, which is why it has a high numismatic value, being a highly valued piece in this market since There are only 24 specimens located. The bilingual dinars of Al-Andalus are inscribed in Arabic and Latin.

The investigation began when the agents of the Historical Heritage Brigade, carrying out tracking and cyber patrol work, They located in a group of a well-known social network the advertisement for a gold coin that, due to the remains of loose earth that it showed on its surface, would have been the object of a recent looting.

In the first inquiries, the agents found out that the person who announced the coin was based in the province of Barcelona, ​​so they proceeded to take a statement. According to the investigators, the coin had been offered to him by an acquaintance, who lived in the Alicante town of Calpe, through a portal for the sale of second-hand objects online.

Once the full identification and location of this subject was achieved, he was arrested, accused of a crime against the historical heritage for acts of plunder. Subsequently, an entry and search was carried out at the residence of the detainee in which in addition to said gold coin two other silver coins were involved, a gold seal / ring of Muslim origin, a sesterce ‘Trajan’ and three metal detectors.

The recovered pieces have been deposited in the Archaeological Museum of Alicante for study and analysis.

In Arabic and Latin



In the year 716-717 bilingual dinars were minted in Al-Andalus, coinciding in time with the transfer of the Andalusian capital to Córdoba. These emissions, according to a document from the Casa Árabe, were part of the evolutionary process of the Islamic currency, having its precedent in the Maghreb issues. Tboth the bilingual Maghreb and Al-Andalus dinars They responded to the monetary reform carried out by Caliph Sulayman b. ‘Abd al-Malik. However, the differences between the two emissions are very significant. Maghreb women carry the marginal legends in Latin, and the Profession of Faith in Arabic, in the central areas of the coin. However, the Andalusian dinars bear the reference to the type of currency, place and year of minting, both in Latin and Arabic, in the marginal legends of both areas.