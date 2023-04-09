A shipment of whiskey bottles was valued at more than one million pesos that were stolen in EcatepecMexico state,

The millionaire booty was recovered by elements of the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office and the Edomex Security Secretariat, during a search of a property in said municipality.

As a result of an investigation initiated for the theft of merchandise from boxes of alcoholic beverages in the municipality of Ecatepecthe Agent of the Public Prosecutor’s Office conducted a search of an address located on Gobernador Carlos Tejeda street, in the Colonia Granjas Valle de Guadalupein the municipality of Ecatepec.

Once this injunction was granted, personnel from the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office moved to the site, where f237 boxes with whiskey bottles were found labeled Buchanan’s Deluxe, merchandise valued at more than a million pesos.

The FGJEM reported that at the end of the search, seals were placed on the access doors of the property, which was secured, while the inquiries continue in order to identify and detain people related to these events.

