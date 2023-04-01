The regional government yesterday presented a project that it wants to convert “into the largest logistics center in the southeast” and that is the twin brother of another presented twelve years ago by the then president of the Community, Ramón Luis Valcárcel, and that did not come to fruition.

The new one is called Agri-Food and Transport City, it will involve an investment of 215 million euros, will generate the creation of 21,275 jobs and includes the construction of an intermodal terminal to connect it with the Mediterranean Corridor, which has already obtained 14 million euros in European aid. , as reported yesterday by the Minister of Public Works, José Ramón Díez de Revenga.

The old one was baptized with the name of ‘Medfood’ and consisted of building a Food Industry City to house large and small companies in this sector, which included a common transport and energy services center in order to share expenses, as well as an innovation center. In this case, an investment of one hundred million was foreseen for the urbanization and 1,500 for the installation of the companies, but not even the first stone was laid.

The new project will have a logistics area of ​​5.3 million square meters and a radius of influence of more than 200 kilometres, and will have the capacity to house more than a hundred companies dedicated to food, fruit and vegetable, transport and logistics activities. , technological and also textile.

The Food City of 2011 was one of the great projects of the Valcárcel Government that came to nothing, as happened with Contentpolis and the Paramount amusement park, weighed down by the deep economic crisis that began in 2008,

The new version highlights the logistics component more, according to the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructures during his presentation before a group of businessmen. “It will have the capacity to mobilize five million tons of merchandise per year,” and it will specialize “in managing the transportation and storage of agricultural and food merchandise, mainly with refrigerated transportation,” explained the counselor.

Corridor Connection

He stressed that “its main value is that it will have a direct rail connection to the Mediterranean Corridor, thanks to its intermodal terminal”, which “will allow goods to be loaded on the train and improve the competitiveness of the Region and expand the market.”

The Agri-Food and Transport City will be located in the municipality of Murcia, close to the district of Sangonera la Seca and the municipality of Alcantarilla, and will have an intermodal terminal of 15.2 hectares, with a beach of electrified tracks of 3.7 hectares suitable for 750-meter trains for loading and unloading of goods, adapted for rail highway. In addition, it will include a large space for the storage and handling of goods, an activity management building, maintenance workshops and a parking area for trucks with capacity for 415 vehicles, according to Díez de Revenga.

The intermodal terminal and the rail connection have an investment of 46.5 million euros, 30% financed by the European Union through the ‘Connect Europe’ (CEF) mechanism, which supports the development of high-performance trans-European networks , sustainable and interconnected in terms of transport, among others.

The processing status of the logistics zone “is very advanced, with the planning definitively approved, and the environmental impact overcome. In addition, the expropriations are in process and the urbanization project drawn up », he added.