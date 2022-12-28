Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Two brothers and a friend who allegedly Two women were deprived of their freedom, one of them pregnantthen there would be tortured, killed and buried in a warehouse, in Escobedo, Nuevo León, they were notified of an arrest warrant.

After being accused, it was revealed that the detainees videotaped with a cell phone when they interrogated and tortured the victims, as well as when they strangled and buried them.

The brothers Nicolás Ismael, 19, and Víctor Alexis, 27, together with Edwin Iván, 24, were accused of the crimes of femicideaggravated kidnapping and linked to the disappearance of people.

According to the accusation made by the Specialized Prosecutor for Femicide, his participation in the death of Martha Aurora R.., 19 years old, who had a pregnancy 33 weeks gestation, and Claudia Izbeth G.34.

The motive for the crime would be that one of the women had ties to the drug dealingfor which they were deprived of their liberty on November 26 in Colonia Felipe Carrillo Puerto, in Escobedo.

The Prosecutor’s Office obtained images where the victims were taken to an abandoned warehouse on Paso Cucharas street, in Colonia Nueva Progreso.

There they recorded the torture and interrogation of the women about the sale of drugs and their alleged accomplices, said a police source.

The informant indicated that the defendants are identified as members of the Sinaloa Cartel and that that day they were in telephone contact with the leader of the criminal cell.

They would also have recorded the murder of the women and when they buried them, the source commented.

With the capture of the defendants, information was obtained from the place where the bodies were, which were exhumed on December 1.

Yesterday they were charged before a judge, but their defense asked for time to present evidence.