He went to ask the cafeteria worker for help, as he did so many times, and in an oversight he stole his mobile. After fleeing, he would think the loot was meager and He came back to bust the door of the store, rip the cash register and disappear again loaded with it. However, the alleged thief, a well-known drug addict in the area, left a trail of evidence and clues, and his escape did not last long. He was arrested the next morning by agents of the National Police.

The assault occurred last Wednesday morning in the Sopa de Ganso cafeteria in the Santa Eulalia neighborhood, in Murcia. The owner of the establishment relates that the man came to the premises on Tuesday at ten o’clock at night to ask for food or some money, “as he usually did”, and when he turned around to take some coins and give them to her, He took the cell phone that was behind the bar and left, ”says Marina, the victim of the robbery. The innkeeper closed the premises quickly to go looking for him, “because he is well known; A lot of people helped him ”, but he couldn’t locate him and filed a complaint with the police station.

Hours later, at five in the morning, he received a call in which he was informed that they had smashed the gate at the entrance of the bar and with an iron bar they had smashed the glass of the door to access the interior. «The alarm went off and burglar smoke went off to blind intruders, but he had perfectly located his target and went straight for the cash register.». With one jerk, he yanked the cable out of the machine and carried it away, sweeping away everything in its path. He left the cafeteria wrecked.

«I usually leave only the change, but since I closed the place in a hurry, I did not collect the collection of the day; he took about 400 euros “, recalls the affected. The scene of the thief’s escape was recorded by a neighbor with his mobile and in the images he is seen leaving the door of the establishment with the cash register in his arms and pulling a cable that remains hooked.

When he manages to release him, the suspect runs up the street with the loot in his possession. “As he had already given his description to the police for the theft of the mobile, the agents arrested him shortly after. Part of the money had been spent and the mobile phone and the box have not yet appeared », laments Marina.