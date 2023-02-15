They record a porn movie in the middle of a soccer match: scandal

the french club OGC Nice filed a complaint after filming a amateur pornographic movie in his stadium, the allianz rivieraand during a Ligue 1 match, the police reported on Wednesday.

“A complaint was filed on Tuesday by the OGC Nice club after a porn video was recorded in the stadium,” the AFP told AFP on Wednesday. Departmental Directorate of Public Security (DDSP).

Nice stated that they had filed a complaint for “violation of the image”.

A second complaint was filed “on Wednesday morning” by the company in charge of operating the stadium, Nice Eco Stadium, for “associating the image of the stadium with pornographic activity,” a company spokeswoman told AFP.

According to a source close to the club, this amateur X scene accessible on the internet was filmed in the Allianz Riviera toilets on January 29 during the match Nice-Lille in which the locals won 1-0.

According to that same source, the actress on the tape specifies during the video that the scene takes place during a Nice game.

The operator of the Nice stadium filed another complaint on Wednesday for the same events, and a third was filed by the Nice-Côte-d’Azur airport, for another pornographic video from several months ago made by the same woman, AFP learned.

AFP

