Thursday, February 16, 2023
They record a porn movie in the middle of a soccer match: scandal

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 15, 2023
in Sports
They record a porn movie in the middle of a soccer match: scandal


Fans in the controversial match between Lyon and Paris.

Fans in the controversial match between Lyon and Paris.

The complaint became official this Wednesday for what happened at the stadium.

the french club OGC Nice filed a complaint after filming a amateur pornographic movie in his stadium, the allianz rivieraand during a Ligue 1 match, the police reported on Wednesday.

Adult movie at the stadium

“A complaint was filed on Tuesday by the OGC Nice club after a porn video was recorded in the stadium,” the AFP told AFP on Wednesday. Departmental Directorate of Public Security (DDSP).

Nice stated that they had filed a complaint for “violation of the image”.

A second complaint was filed “on Wednesday morning” by the company in charge of operating the stadium, Nice Eco Stadium, for “associating the image of the stadium with pornographic activity,” a company spokeswoman told AFP.

According to a source close to the club, this amateur X scene accessible on the internet was filmed in the Allianz Riviera toilets on January 29 during the match Nice-Lille in which the locals won 1-0.

According to that same source, the actress on the tape specifies during the video that the scene takes place during a Nice game.

The operator of the Nice stadium filed another complaint on Wednesday for the same events, and a third was filed by the Nice-Côte-d’Azur airport, for another pornographic video from several months ago made by the same woman, AFP learned.

AFP

