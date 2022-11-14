Monday, November 14, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

They record a debutant player in Santa Fe intensely picking his nose

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 14, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Over Almanza
Photo:

Screenshot Win Sports

Although the player lasted 7 seconds on camera and used both hands, it seems that he did not achieve his goal.

There is no greater luxury for a rookie in football than not going unnoticed. Anyone who dreams of starting their career in sports longs to have a first day of glory that allows them to remain in their memory. Nevertheless, many times what makes a player remember in his debut has nothing to do with sports performance.

See also  IMSA | First images of the Cadillac GTP unveiled

This Sunday, in the Santa Fe game against Junior, midfielder Óber Almanza debuted with the Cardinals.

And although his peluqueado -a classic already in national football- took the looks, it was a striking fact that stole the most attention.

The player, before the cameras, picked his nose. And, according to netizens, he was trying ‘to get a snot out’.

‘Careful you gouge out an eye’

Actions of the match Santa Fe vs. Junior.

Photo:

Sergio Steel Yacht. TIME

Moments before halftime was decreed, the transmission camera captures Óber Almanza picking his nose.

The player, born in Sucre, maintains his action for at least seven seconds of recording.

In that time, it gets to change hands.

“Careful you gouge out an eye”says one of the users who posted the video on social networks.

More sports news

TIME

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#record #debutant #player #Santa #intensely #picking #nose

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Russia appreciated the idea of ​​Ukraine's accession to NATO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended