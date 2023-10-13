Gustavo Salcedo, Maju Mantilla’s husband, was captured by the cameras of Magaly Medina’s program in August of this year when he picked up a young woman named Mariana de la Vega, at his home located in Miraflores. Then they both went to a prestigious hotel where they stayed for approximately two hours. After that, speculation began that he cheated on the former Miss World; but the businessman ruled out infidelity. Later, the former beauty queen revealed that she was estranged from her partner. Now, some have leaked Photographs that would suggest that they resumed their relationship.

What did Maju Mantilla say about her relationship with her husband Gustavo Salcedo after ampay?

Days after Magaly Medina spread the ampay of her husband Maju Mantilla, the former beauty queen published a statement in which she confirmed that her partner Gustavo Salcedo had her support. Then, Jorge Fernandez, representative of the former Miss World, came out to reveal that this relationship had already had problems for some time before the media exposure.

Hours later, Mantilla confirmed that her marriage to Salcedo was not going through a good moment. After that, a source close to the public figures stated that if they were both seen together it was because of their role as parents, but they no longer shared a sentimental bond.

At the beginning of September, the host of ‘Arriba mi gente’ was approached by the program ‘Amor y fuego’ at the exit of the Jorge Chávez airport and sent a curious message. “I know that you assume many things, you create stories, but I don’t want to talk and I ask for respect (…) I can’t be guided by what others say,” he sentenced.

Did Maju Mantilla and Gustavo Salcedo reconcile after ampay?

Rodrigo Gonzalez surprised more than one after announcing, in the latest edition of ‘Amor y fuego’ broadcast this Thursday, October 12, that it has images of Maju Mantilla and Gustavo Salcedo together walking in Ecuador.

Although the popular ‘Peluchín’ only mentioned a preview of what will be seen in the next episode of ‘Amor y fuego’, on his social networks, he published the first images of the former Miss World together with her husband.

