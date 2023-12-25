Maju Mantilla and her husband, Gustavo Salcedo, they distanced themselves after he was the protagonist of one of the ampays of 'Magaly TV, la firma'. In the video you could see Salcedo driving Mantilla's truck and as co-driver a woman who is not his wife, but it didn't stop there. Minutes later they were seen entering the Westin hotel.

Did Maju Mantilla and Gustavo Salcedo reconcile?

After the loud ampay, the driver claimed to be estranged from her husband. She did not confirm if they had ended their relationship and the times she was interviewed she was quite brief with her statements; However, a photo would confirm that she has already reconciled with her still husband, Gustavo Salcedo.

Gustavo Salcedo and Maju Mantilla. Photo: Instagram

Gustavo uploaded a series of photos for Christmas and one of them caught attention because of the closeness he shows with Maju. They walk out together as he grabs her waist, tags her, and puts a heart next to her name. The other photos can be seen next to his small children; However, until now, Mantilla has not reposted the photo that appears with her still husband.

This was the ampay of Maju Mantilla's husband

Maju Mantilla recorded the magazine 'Arriba mi gente' like every morning, while her husband picked up a woman from her home, in Maju's truck. Magaly Medina's cameras captured him when he was driving with her next to him heading to the Westin hotel. They were together for about two hours and got back into the truck.

Later, it was revealed that the young woman who accompanied Salcedo was Mariana de la Vega. An influencer and friend of the athlete. In fact, Salcedo said that they both went to the gym together.