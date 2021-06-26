To celebrate the work carried out every day by the lifeguards of the Mexican Red Cross, Toluca Delegation, this Saturday the awards were given to the staff of this institution, which despite the covid-19 pandemic, continue to give the best of himself to face this new disease, in addition to attending to the other medical and transfer services.

In the Ambulance Yard of the Toluca Delegation, the delivery of recognitions and special decorations for the lifeguards who have given their days to this noble institution, promoting the services of medicine, rescue and humanitarian aid.

In the framework of the Commemoration of the Day of the Rescuer, a minute of silence was given, to honor those who unfortunately lost their lives in the fulfillment of their work, who not only gave their days, but also left a legacy of values ​​to those who make up this delegation.

During this commemorative act, the national coordinator of the Mexican Red Cross Delegations, Juan Estrada Miranda, recognized the work that the volunteers and professionals who are part of this family do every day, who despite the fear and uncertainty that the covid-19 pandemic brought with it, have contributed to the control, treatment and transfer of thousands of patients. “We have tattooed the Red Cross in our Heart ”.

“Before being volunteers they have to be good people, guarantee their financial support, work and study, a good family, how can I help if I don’t have stability, if I’m well I’ll be a good volunteer.”

He recalled that the Red Cross has a presence in more than 192 countries, adding more than 17 million volunteers, 556 delegations in the country and 30 delegations in the State of Mexico.

For his part, the President of the Council in this delegation, Mario Vázquez de la Torre, indicated that Equality, inclusion, good treatment, respect and gratitude are values ​​that must be applied to all those who make up the Mexican Red Cross, because every day they work for a better society.

“We have to promote opportunities for everyone and make it easier for volunteers to stay and stay in our institution.”

In this event, the respective appointments were also granted to local coordinators, among which are Norma Flores Quiroz, in the Administrative coordination; Karla Daniela Muñoz Sánchez, Youth Coordinator; María Guadalupe Álvarez Olvera, Veterans Coordinator; Mariana Polanco Castañeda, local coordinator of the Volunteering; Oscar Fernández Figueroa, Training Coordinator; Ángel Zúñiga Hernández, local coordinator of Socorros and Ricardo Martínez, coordinator of Medical Services.

MMCF