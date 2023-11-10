This week the portable device Valve I return to relevance, the Steam Deck, which will have a new version within the next few days, which expands the memory and also improves issues with battery life, a problem that always afflicts the consumer of this type of product. . And within all the information that has come out on the subject, it talks about what has always been compared, and that is the clear inspiration taken from Switch.

During a new interview, the product designer of Valve, Greg Coomerhas made quite curious comments towards the medium known as Washington Post, mentioning that indeed, inspiration has come to the company as a result of the Nintendo device. However, they are not talking about the first model that came out in March 2017, but rather the one that arrived years later with the improvement that we know which included a more elegant screen, the OLED.

Here is what he mentioned to the media: