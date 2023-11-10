This week the portable device Valve I return to relevance, the Steam Deck, which will have a new version within the next few days, which expands the memory and also improves issues with battery life, a problem that always afflicts the consumer of this type of product. . And within all the information that has come out on the subject, it talks about what has always been compared, and that is the clear inspiration taken from Switch.
During a new interview, the product designer of Valve, Greg Coomerhas made quite curious comments towards the medium known as Washington Post, mentioning that indeed, inspiration has come to the company as a result of the Nintendo device. However, they are not talking about the first model that came out in March 2017, but rather the one that arrived years later with the improvement that we know which included a more elegant screen, the OLED.
Here is what he mentioned to the media:
The Switch OLED certainly showed people that the fidelity of an OLED screen is generally higher. It is simply a great product from Nintendo that makes many customers around the world very happy.
Having praised the console Nintendoit is evident that they took certain elements to make theirs, only with improvements that customers think should come to switchamong the elements a card NVIDIA improved, as well as a high-power processor. And that was necessary, given that games like those that have been released PlayStation Studios They are the most demanding, and many of them can be carried on the laptop thanks to Valve’s vision.
However, and with all this technology involved, nintendo switch It is a mass success due to its exclusive games, since only in this 2023 two star franchises took the lead on this occasion, we talk about Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda. Both have managed to sell a lot, enough so that these great productions can continue to come out for many more years.
Returning to Steam Deckstarting next week the OLED model will begin to be sold, and therefore, the conventional one will lower its prices.
