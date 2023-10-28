It seems like a joke, but a few months ago one of the best games of the year was released, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom, which had as its strong point the gameplay in which the world adapts to the tools of the Link. And also, another letter that sparked the interest of fans was precisely the return of Ganondorfwhich had not appeared in a title in the saga since twilight princess.

Something that many agree with is that the design of this version of the king of the Gerudos It has a much more sophisticated appearance, given that in past releases it usually had a robust appearance but not in terms of its musculature. This has changed with the new game, as there are even people who consider it attractive, which leads us to a new interview with the director of the title, who in a way recognizes this.

Here what was mentioned:

I think we were able to reflect it well visually. The designer responsible says that he wanted the character to not only be violent, but also overwhelmingly evil and an attractive man that both men and women would fall in love with. The choice of clothing and accessories is also important, and I am aware that Ganondorf himself has aesthetic awareness and a good sense of style. I designed the character with the idea of ​​paying attention to his appearance and having the elegance and intelligence of a king, and I paid attention to every part of his face, his body and even the tips of his fingers to create a image that was both strong and sexy.

So, it has not been merely a coincidence that Ganondorf It had an attractive appearance, which at the same time generates fear in the player, since it is the maximum challenge to face within the installment, since it has patterns that are not so predictable in the first combat. That’s what made Nintendo launch its Amiibobecause they knew that people were going to ask for them without any type of hesitation.

Remember that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Is available in switch.

Via: Nintendo Dream

Editor’s note: The truth is that this Ganondorf caused a lot of sighs among people, and his official Amiibo will be launched precisely in no time. So, let’s hope to see him back after the end of the game that arrived this year on Switch.