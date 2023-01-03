Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- The engineer Octavio Hernández lived an emotional moment, since his career was recognized for his delivery and dedication within the union. During the ceremony, other members of the Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry (CMIC) were recognized.

About the event

The event was held at the facilities of the CMIC Sinaloa Southwhere a dinner was also offered as part of the December festivities, to which all the members of the organization attended. The honoree was accompanied by his beloved family, who at all times were very happy for the tribute paid to the experienced engineer.