New venture in sight? In the last episode of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, when the Gonzales were preparing to apply the famous ‘ice law’ to the Maldini Montalbán for accusing them of exploiting a girl, Cristóbal went to their house in order to give them the US $30 of pay that he owed them for the sale of the photographs that he took of them, since they were a total success.

However, not everyone was paid the same amount, since “Pepe” and “Tito” received the juicy amount of US$3,000 for posing in front of Alessia’s brother’s lens next to his beloved bus: Carmelo. Realizing the good pay, the friends forgot to fight their neighbors and praised the photographer with the cry of “Long live, generous Cristóbal!”.