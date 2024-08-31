Usually when buying a property, if the former owners intend to hide secrets, these are not exactly positive. In most cases, if there are surprises in the property, they are related to deteriorated areas or other negative issues that need attention. But A couple in the United States received an unusual letter that revealed hidden rooms in their new home.

Through their TikTok account, @living_in_history, Courtney and Matt share what it has been like restoration of the house they bought, which they said is 130 years old. In general, you can see how they have been painting, arranging their furniture and redecorating. But one day they received a big surprise.

According to their video, unexpectedly, a letter arrived at their new home from a person who assured them that it was the last surviving member of the family that previously owned the property.

As you can see on the envelope, the letter came from Canada. However, the couple covered their own address, so they have not revealed exactly where in the United States their home is.

The person who wrote to them assured them that he grew up in the house they had bought and that he wanted to share with them that There were some secret rooms and other interesting details that you probably didn’t know about.

The new owners decided to follow the steps indicated by the person in the letter and, indeed, They found three secret spaces.

The first of them was a bar hidden behind a mirror above the fireplace in one of the lounges. Beyond the space, they were surprised to discover that there were several bottles of wine and beer. Even a French rosé wine from 1970 and a cabernet sauvignon from 1989.

The next surprise was a secret room in the bathroom area.right across from the door in the wall. When they found it, Courtney called it some kind of creepy attic.

The last part was discovered in the basement, where, There was a small gap that allowed entry into a much larger unexplored area. However, it is clear that in all cases, none of these rooms had received maintenance in years.

In other videos the couple with the TikTok account @living_in_history has provided further details about his former Victorian-style homeleaving his followers on the social network impressed.

They said for example that The former owners left several antique pieces of furniture that they had discovered and that among them there was an old music box that played the wedding march.

Even as they followed the search for the secret rooms according to the letter they received, They were able to find boxes with more abandoned objects.