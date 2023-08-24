Currently, going to stores to buy items is something that is becoming less and less common, since we already have at our disposal pages that sell them and that send them to the comfort of home. However, there are occasions in which these deliveries tend to fail, either due to a defective product or because it is an object that arrived by simple mistake.

This is the case of a man from León, Guanajuato in Mexico, who asked for a new cell phone through the Mercado Libre service, and who upon receiving his order was met with a most dangerous surprise, since they changed his phone for a new one. military grenade. It is worth mentioning that the box was not opened as soon as it arrived, since the owner arrived until the night due to his work.

Once the unpleasant surprise was received, the user reported the event to the authorities, so elements of the secretary of national defense arrived a few hours later, this to remove the explosive from the place. This is so that no one can get hurt, since it can be detonated, even if the corresponding insurance has not been withdrawn.

After the events, Mercado Libre has not given an answer and neither has the seller of said product.