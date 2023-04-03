This weekend in the duel between América and León, in the Aztec stadiumone of the cases that attracted the most attention was the arbitration of Fernando Hernandezwho lost control of the game, but there was also the fight between the coaches of both teams, the Argentines Fernando Ortiz and Nicolas Larcamonwith the latter ending up with a torn shirt, while El Tano took off his jacket on the way to the tunnel ready to come to blows after being chased by the emerald helmsman.
This is not the first time that something like this has happened in Liga MX, since other technicians have also come to push and shout:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In 2018 when the America was measured at Toluca in it Aztec stadium and there was an attempt at anger between both coaches. After the sea of words, the two reached the physical, with Nani taking the Louse by the neck after he pushed him, which became an image that circulated in networks as a meme.
In the reunion between student and teacher, the latter got upset with El Piojo for greeting him before the game, which goes against his ‘cabalas’, which led them both to start a fight after the clash between Chiapas jaguars and Xolos of Tijuana in 2016, where Herrera told him that they were no longer going to be friends.
For 2019, Puebla and tigers They faced each other, a duel that became quite heated and ended with the expulsion of the two strategists, who argued, reaching the point of pushing and mentioning their mother. It all started after a fight between Jesus Zavala and the brazilian Rafael Cariocasince the first gave him a zape, which sparked the fight.
In the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2013, El Jefe faced the Portuguese in the match of Atlas against Saints Lagoon. The deceased helmsman ran towards the rival bench, however, El Forcado got in his way, unleashing jaloneos and a whole brawl. Later, although they had already been separated, Boy went to look for a fight against the Shire players.
Ojitos is recognized for being very calm, but in the Clausura 2009, his Pachuca lost 2-0 to Moreliasomething that made him angry, he was also filled with anger because El Jefe insulted the Argentine Christian Gimenez. The two were expelled after having confronted each other.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#reached #physical #memorable #confrontations #Liga #coaches
Leave a Reply