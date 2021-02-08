The Head of Government of the City, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, met on Monday afternoon with the Minister of Education of the Nation, Nicolás Trotta. The Buenos Aires Minister of Education, Soledad Acuña, was also at the meeting.

After the meeting, Ministers Trotta and Acuña ratified the start of face-to-face classes in the City scheduled for February 17. It was at a press conference.

Trotta noted there that it is “the will of the national government to face the challenge jointly with all jurisdictions.”

“The national government established that teachers are a priority group to access the vaccine and that process includes an order of application of access. First teachers of initial and initial education,” said Trotta.

“For us this meeting ratifies the decision to start face-to-face classes on February 17 in the City“Acuna said.

In an official statement, Larreta also spoke of a “very positive” meeting and of “teamwork” for “guarantee the presence so necessary for our boys and girls. “

“It is not only necessary to return to the presence, but it is possible,” added the minister.

Trotta, for his part, stressed: “There are always tensions but we have managed to advance through constant work with the aim of strengthening the path to a safe presence “.

On February 17, classes begin in nursery schools and kindergartens, in the first cycle of primary school and in the basic cycle of secondary level. The 22nd, in the second cycle of primary school. And as of March, the rest of the secondary ones.

News in development