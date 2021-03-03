Alejandro Salvador Costa, the undersecretary of state who traveled to the Duhalde family home to vaccinate the former president and a good part of his family, will continue in his post at the Ministry of Health. This was confirmed to this newspaper by official sources of said portfolio, who sought to dissociate the scandal over the VIP immunization of Carla vizzotti and they justified the official because he “executed” a decision of former minister Ginés González García.

“It was part of the same methodology. He received an instruction to do it. It was something punctual and exceptional,” spokesmen for the Ministry of Health stood out on Tuesday about the vaccination delivery operation at the home of Eduardo e Hilda “Chiche” Duhalde, who were immunized along with two of his daughters and the secretary of the former president.

Costa, Undersecretary of Healthcare Strategies, was the in charge of the operation, as revealed by América 24. As it transpired, he contacted the Duhaldes to offer them home vaccination at the express request of González García, who maintains a long-standing bond with the family: for example, Néstor Kirchner inherited it as Minister of Health of the government of the former president from Lomas de Zamora.

Like the journalist Horacio Verbitsky, one of the beneficiaries of the VIP vaccination that took place on the second floor of the Ministry of Health, the Duhaldes would have first tried to access immunization through contacts in the Buenos Aires government, according to Axel Kicillof’s surroundings. Before the refusal, Costa appeared, who disguised the operation as part of a plan for former presidents that is not contemplated in any official manual.

Ginés González García and Alberto Fernández, in December 2019. Other times.

A week ago, when asked by this newspaper, Duhalde answered enigmatically: “I did not manage any vaccine, let the Government explain what happened.” This Tuesday, Clarín tried to communicate with him again but received no response.

Now, from the Ministry of Health they are strategically insistent in remarking that the official obeyed a direct order from the expelled minister, and that he would even ratify the information before the Justice if required.

And they add that Vizzotti, on whom it depended, “I was not aware of that action”. They crushed, in that sense, in the responsibility not only of González García but of his environment, led by Lisandro Bonelli, his nephew and former ministerial chief of staff. Both Bonelli and Martin Sabignoso, former undersecretary and also vaccinated, had to leave their positions.

It is not the case of Costa, who seconded Vizzotti for much of last year in the morning reports of the COVID and that came to Health from the hand of the undersecretary Alejandro Collia -worked under his command in the province of Buenos Aires-, mentioned by Alberto maceira, director of the Posadas Hospital, as one of those who called to ask for the privileged immunization of officials and leaders. Collia has been hospitalized since the beginning of February for coronavirus, with slight signs of improvement in recent days.

Vizzotti, meanwhile, continues at her home after announcing that she was diagnosed with positive COVID and that she forced the isolation of the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, and part of her collaborators. Among them, Sonia Tarragona, who is already working as Bonelli’s replacement in the Ministry of Health pending the official appointment. Tarragona covered for years in the Mundo Sano foundation, of the pharmaceutical businessman Hugo Sigman, of enormous interference in the official offices.

The advancement of the cause

Beyond the affair of the Duhaldes, the Justice advances in parallel in the investigation that has González García as the main defendants, who already presented lawyers, and his nephew Bonelli. The facts, as this newspaper advanced, do not raise major questions in the investigators. Yes there is a debate around the classification of the crime.

This Wednesday, the judge Maria Eugenia Capuchetti and the prosecutor Eduardo Taiano they will hear the testimony of two other Posadas employees who participated in the secret operation carried out on Thursday, February 18, in the anteroom of the resigned minister’s office, and a couple of technical health officials. While the vaccination of the around six thousand vaccinated from said hospital, registered in the NOMIVAC system, and a series of test measures such as cross-linking of calls are being analyzed.

Last week, the director of the Posadas detailed before the judge and the prosecutor the operation that had been revealed by this newspaper, and anticipated by radio by Verbitsky. The Duhalde family, who until now preferred not to elaborate on the scandal, could provide more information.

Look also

