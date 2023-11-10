In case of Jherson Mosquera, right back who became champion with Deportivo Pereira in 2022, It got complicated in the last few hours. The player was paying a four-month ban for doping, announced on August 23.

At that time, Mosquera was punished by the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) after he tested positive when he was still part of the team that won the title, led by Alejandro Restrepo. At that time the substance by which he was doped was not made known.

Mosquera went to play for Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina and while in that country he received the sanction issued in Colombia. The footballer appealed through his lawyers and now the decision was to increase his punishment.

The FCF, after reviewing the case, now punished him with a one-year suspension, something that the Rosario club ratified through a statement issued on its website.

“Club Atlético Newell’s Old Boys informs that the Appeal Chamber has increased the period of disqualification of footballer Jherson Mosquera from 4 to 12 months, after the National Anti-Doping Organization of Colombia resorted to the measure imposed by the Disciplinary Chamber, which depends of the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Court,” the statement says.

Mosquera was still linked to the club and training normally since the first sanction was known. He is now waiting for a decision on the matter to take action.

“The institution, for its part, will wait to know the reasons for this decision to analyze the footballer’s situation and subsequently take the measures that are deemed necessary regarding the contractual relationship established with him,” the document says.

Mosquera, 24, will appeal to the ordinary justice system in Colombia to have the decision reviewed and he can play again.

The footballer debuted with Deportivo Pereira in 2018, when the team was in B, and managed to play 118 games in all official competitions. In Argentina he managed to have 11 appearances with Newell’s before this new sanction.

