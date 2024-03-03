A political rally of militants of the ruling Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) ratified the former president Evo Morales (2006-2019) as the “only” candidate of that party for the 2025 general elections.

The militants who support Morales met this Saturday in the town of Cuatro Cañadas, in the eastern region of Santa Cruz, and, after listening to the speeches and analyzing various issues, They issued a resolution in which they ratified the former president as a presidential candidate.

“We ratify our historical leader, brother Evo Morales, as the only bicentennial candidate for the Presidency of the Plurinational State for the post-bicentennial period 2025-2030,” states part of the conclusions of the rally.

The final document has 16 points of conclusions, among which the ratification of the “legality and legitimacy” of the national congress of the MAS that was held in October of last year in the town of Lauca Ñ in the Tropics of Cochabamba, the political and union stronghold of Morales, which was later annulled by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal.

They declare themselves in a “permanent emergency” in the face of the “attempts of the traitor and dictator government” of Luis Arce to “outlaw” the political instrument of the MAS and prohibit the participation of designated officials in future ordinary congresses.

They also concluded that Arce and Vice President David Choquehuanca “do not represent or practice the essence, the principles, the philosophy” of the MAS and create a “truth commission” to investigate “any act of corruption” by the president's government.



They also condemn the “State of Israel” for the “genocide” in Palestine and express their support for the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, for “denouncing” this situation, just as they welcome the electoral processes that will take place in Mexico and Venezuela this year.

They stand in solidarity with Argentina against the “inhuman fiscal adjustment” carried out by the Government of Javier Milei and propose that Bolivia strengthen its diplomatic relations with China, Russia, India, Indonesia and the Brics bloc.

At the opening of this rally, Morales maintained that defending President Arce is “defending corruption,” since it is “destroying” the country economically.

Luis Arce and Evo Morales are distanced between the internal tensions in the ruling party that began at the end of 2021 and that were deepened by the national congress of the MAS held last October in the department of Cochabamba.

At that meeting, Morales was ratified as president of the MAS and was chosen as the “sole candidate” for the 2025 elections, in the absence of Arce and vice president David Choquehuanca, who did not attend considering that the social organizations, the base of the party, were not properly represented.

The Single Trade Union Confederation of Peasant Workers of Bolivia (Csutcb), related to Arce, called for a new national congress of the MAS starting next May 3.

