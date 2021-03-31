Amado Boudou suffered a new judicial setback after the Federal Civil and Commercial Chamber ratified a sentence for which he will have to pay 500,000 pesos, plus interest, to a businessman who sued him for damages within the framework of the Ciccone cause.

The chambermaids Eduardo Daniel Gottardi, Ricardo Gustavo Recondo and Guillermo Alberto Antelo confirmed the resolution signed in 2019 by Judge Silvina Andrea Bracamonte that condemned the former vice president for having described businessman Antonio Tabanelli, former main shareholder of the Boldt company, as a “mafioso”.

“By means of the sentence obrante to fs. 1878/1894 vta. The Judge of first instance partially accepted the lawsuit filed by Mr. Tabanelli Antonio Ángel against Mr. Boudou Amado, condemning the latter to pay the actor the total sum of $ 500,000 for capital, plus interest, “says the court order dated March 29.

The story began on April 5, 2012 when Boudou, from the National Senate, accused Tabanelli of being a “mobster” and of being behind an operation against him to disarm the Mint. After that, even the former vice president initiated a criminal complaint of which the businessman was later acquitted.

However, Boudou was sued in 2014 by the then owner of the Boldt company, dedicated to printing and digital developments for games of chance.

At the trial, Tabanelli claimed $ 11,000,000 from Boudou since he considered that the accusation of the former vice of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner had not only damaged him but also the business of his Boldt company.

However, Judge Bracamonte, in charge of Federal Civil Court 1, ordered Boudou to pay $ 500,000, with accrued interest, an amount that the businessman promised to donate to the Children’s Hospital.

Amado Boudou at the start of a trial. Photo David Fernandez.

In her resolution, the magistrate held that said statements had more than enough force to damage the honor of the former, especially if the context in which they were held is considered (official press conference of one of the representatives of the highest hierarchy of the State, in headquarters of the Honorable Senate of the Nation, transmitted by national chain).

“The defendant, due to his status as representative of one of the three powers of the State, should have acted with prudence and full knowledge of things conduct that is not compatible with the repeated classification of mafioso that he made, with respect to Mr. Tabanelli, within the framework of a national chain and under the investiture of Vice President of the Nation ”, highlights the resolution.

The truth is that the case arose at a time when the Ciccone scandal broke out. Boldt was the company that rented the Ciccone facilities and had to leave it when the new owners – linked to Boudou – took over the company that manufactured paper money.

The former vice president appealed the court’s resolution and even unsuccessfully presented two challenges against chambermaid Ricardo Gustavo Recondo, one of the members of the jurisdiction that ratified the ruling.

It is worth mentioning that in August 2018 Boudou was sentenced to 5 years and 10 months in prison – a penalty that he is currently serving at home after having been detained in the Ezeiza prison – for negotiations incompatible with the public function in the purchase of the intaglio, capable of printing paper money.