Leon, Gto.- Despite the appeal by lawyers from José Antonio “N, alias El Marro, to the conviction that dictates 60 years in prison for the crime of aggravated kidnapping, yesterday afternoon an oral trial court ratified the sentence. So it is a fact, the leader and creator of the Santa Rosa de Lima community criminal group, which operated mainly in Villagran, Guanajuato will spend six decades in prison, in addition to the fact that there are still pending crimes that are in the process of establishing a sentence.

The wave of terror and violence that Guanajuato has experienced in recent years is mainly due to the war between cartels that has emerged in the territory, between the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the weakened criminal group of Santa Rosa de Lima, in Guanajuatowhich was led by José Antonio “N, alias El Marro.

The criminal group of Santa Rosa de Lima, was initially dedicated to fuel theft in what is known as ‘The golden triangle of the huachicol’, which is located between the industrial corridor of Guanajuato and the ‘Zona Laja-Bajío’, later they began to extort money from the population and merchants, sowing terror by kidnapping, trafficking and producing drugs.

Read more: VIDEO: Two men fight on public roads and security elements ignore the fact in Guanajuato

It was on August 02, 2020 when the Attorney General of the State of Guanajuato (FGEG) informed the entire country that the most dangerous criminal in the entity had been captured, through the work between the State Public Security Forces and the Mexican Army, El Marro was caught in the Municipality of Juventino Rosas, in the Franco Tavira community.

The security team broke into his lair and in addition to achieving his arrest, it was possible to free a businesswoman who was held hostage in the place, as well as some of the criminals who were on the site were arrested and are currently in process for various crimes.

El Marro was immediately transferred to the Federal Center for Social Rehabilitation Number 1 “El Altiplano”, popularly known as “Almoloya”, It will remain there for decades, as dictated by the ratification, but it will not only be 60 years that will pass, the former criminal leader will face several charges corresponding to the crime of federal jurisdiction that are pending sentencing by the Attorney General of the Republic ( FGR) and will add more years.

Read more: Armed attack leaves an injured person in the Santa Julia neighborhood of San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato

The Executive Secretary of the State Security System in Guanajuato, Sophia Huett, has stated on several occasions that since the arrest of José Antonio “N”, alias el Marro, the Santa Rosa de Lima criminal group has weakened, fuel theft and crime operations have decreased.

Now Marro will spend his days serving his sentence in the Maximum Security Social Reintegration Center as he is considered one of the most dangerous criminals in the history of Guanajuato and the country.