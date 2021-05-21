Two sentences the mayor of Merlo Gustavo Adolfo Menéndez has already accumulated against him. Despite the fact that the sentence for fraud against the public administration is still not final and he could appeal to the Supreme Court of Justice of the province, the political future of the current justicialist communal chief appears very compromised.

It is that a recent resolution of the Bahía Blanca Appeals Chamber not only confirmed sentence to 2 years and 6 months in prison suspended applied in 2018 by a court in Mar del Plata. He also ratified the perpetual disqualification from holding public office of Menéndez, who will be the predecessor of Máximo Kirchner, at the head of the Council of the Buenos Aires PJ. Unless the National Electoral Chamber considers the resignation of Menéndez and others from the party leadership illegal, Máximo would take office at the end of the year.

The facts tried occurred “between October 1, 2006 and October 23, 2007” when the communal chief had been appointed, as a political position, at the head of the provincial management of Casinos. Together with Enrique Daniel De Luca, also convicted, “they repeatedly illegally and improperly withdrew cash from the treasury of that gambling house.”

According to the resolution, both acted “abusing the hierarchical power they held and despite the fact that they did not have formal custody of the funds kept in the Central Casino.” The amount of fraud was estimated in $ 600,000 (worth 15 years ago) that were withdrawn in green backpacks. This was the name given to the case.

Although Menéndez and De Luca were not responsible for handling the money deposited there, “they were responsible for the care and custody of the corresponding funds”, the judges Alfredo Mones Ruiz, Pablo Soumoulou and Guillermo Petersen from room 2 of the appeal court ruled unanimously. bahiense, where the case arrived by way of appeal.

In this way, they ratified the resolution taken at the end of 2018 by Judge Jorge Rodríguez, head of Correctional Court 3 of Mar del Plata where the file began. For both the first and second instance, Menéndez “Is considered an active subject” of the crime of fraud to the public administration that is imputed to him.

“His position as director of the Casino, added to his status as a lawyer, rule out the impossibility of understanding his status as guarantor and that he did not perceive that he was acting in violation of the duties under his charge ”the judges entrusted to the mayor of Merlo.

There he took office at the end of 2015, after two years as a councilor. He replaced Jorge Othacehé, one of the barons of the Conurbano, whom he faced and in the partisan internal. When he was convicted for the first time, at the end of 2018, Menéndez was still the president of the Buenos Aires justicialismo.

Magistrates they rejected the challenges to Rodríguez’s ruling presented by the three lawyers he presented in the file. Also elevated in the same sense by the private defender of De Luca, a career civil servant and with one of the highest positions within the structure of the Casino.

In his case, the sentence to two years in suspended prison and the perpetual disqualification from holding public office set by Judge Rodríguez were ratified.

The chambermaids concluded that De Luca had “full knowledge of the scope of his actions” and assigned him a decisive role in “the maneuver aimed at hide the lack of funds, transferring money from the Casino del Mar to the Central Casino ”.

