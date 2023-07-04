Here’s what a person present at the time of the investment would have said

It would not have been a hit-and-run driver who took the life of the 41-year-old woman, who in Gemonio, in the province of Varese, lost her life while walking on the sidewalk. Giuseppina Caliandro would have been invested by the driver of that car. This the hypothesis of the investigators after hearing the testimony of a person who was at the time in a nearby pizzeria to pick up a takeaway.

A eyewitness, who witnessed the whole scene, said it was not an accident caused by the high speed. The boy, who was with some friends in the square of Gemonio to pick up a take-away pizza, would have seen a car put into reverse gear.

The car thus reversed at full speed against the 41-year-old woman, running over her and causing her death, before running away and fleeing. So not a hit-and-run driver, but a real murderer.

There Varese Public Prosecutor’s Office has not yet confirmed what was reported in the Corriere della Sera. The newspaper would report the words of a 26-year-old boy who witnessed the scene.

Around nine, nine and a quarter I heard arguing in the street, shouting and swearing. I noticed a man in a torn shirt walking by, maybe he was arguing with a girl. He had parked nearby and when it was time to get into the car, the girl hit the car or hit him directly.

Giuseppina Caliandro voluntarily invested after an argument with a man?

The driver of the car started the engine, went back a couple of meters then put it into first gear and pressed the girl against the wall, before running away.

This is the story of the young man who witnessed the whole scene while he was in the square in Gemonio with some friends. The motorist then fled and hit another car in the process. Then he disappeared into thin air. Now the investigators are on his trail.