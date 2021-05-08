In El Tolar, a Catamarca area in the north of the Belén department, with only 90 inhabitants, which is only accessible walking or on the back of a mule And who does not have medical assistance, a six-year-old boy suffered an accident in which a piece of mountain collapsed on him. Desperate, their parents they loaded it on litter along a path that normally requires three hours of walking, to the La Soledad area, where an ambulance waited for them to take them to the Eva Perón Children’s Hospital, in Belén.

Thiago, the six-year-old, not only lost his teeth rather, the palate and maxilla are compromised.

Normally, walking from El Tolar to La Soledad takes three hours; Thiago’s parents made the journey in just 60 minutes, because they ran down in anguish to see the little boy in so much pain after the accident.

Thiago’s parents had to carry him until they reached a spot where an ambulance was waiting for them. Photo Facebook School 474 El Tolar.

Amalia Agüero, director of the School 474 of El Tolar, was the one who facilitated Thiago’s access to an ambulance that would take him to the Hospital de Belén.

On the Facebook page of the educational institution, where it disseminates how its students live and the shortcomings of the community, recounted what happened when on Thursday around 1:00 p.m. one of the community members wrote to him because two children had been injured and needed assistance. So Agüero called Emilio Rodríguez, from Civil Defense, who provided transportation from the La Esperanza area, which can be accessed by car, and from there they transferred the baby so that he could receive medical assistance.

“As at 2 in the morning Vilma, Thiago’s mother called me, I did not communicate when they arrived in Belén because Mr. Emilio waited for them, accompanied them at all times and looked for accommodation for them and kept me informed. I listened to every word, I felt his pain, which in a moment I felt it was mine, he told me that the despair was such, because they took the little one out faint, who prepared as best they could and left, a journey that normally takes three hours, they did in one, because it was running and running, “said the teacher.

School 474 in El Tolar, province of Catamarca.

And he lamented: “My God, I don’t know what I can do to avoid them so much suffering. Practically the entire community accompanied them to the hill, because that’s how they are, united, they love each other, they take care of each other and they protect each other. Today he sent me a message, to share it on the page. He asks me to correct it. Vilmita, there is nothing to correct, because she wrote it with words that came from her heart as a mother who received her son in her arms and did not know what state he was in. “

Thiago’s mother wrote: “Today I want to thank all the people who collaborated and did everything possible to bring my little son Thiaguito. As we all know that he had an accident, thank God he is recovering for that on my behalf, as the mother of my son, I ask for a way to El Tolar. No more suffering, no more pain. Today it is my turn to live as it can also happen to other families, but this time it was my turn. We want to remove the pain from our hearts, the fatigue from our shoulder. No more sadness, no more pain, we want the best for our community, for our children. I have a wounded heart”.

The path that Vilma mentions is a historical claim of the aboriginal community that lives in the El Tolar area, which is about 3,200 meters above sea level and which is very difficult to access.

The message from Thiago’s mother, the child injured in El Tolar Park, in Catamarca.

“This hurts too much, a child has the right to health. When will they care about these people? I do not know what else to say, I don’t have drinking water at schoolYou can’t start classes like this, the children need drinking water, medical attention, what else has to happen? ”Amalia Agüero, the school principal, asked herself, distraught by the situation.

He added that the years pass and only promises are made of the road, but now the works are paralyzed despite the announcements.

“Tomorrow the machines will be working on the road, because when misfortunes happen, the machines send and then they stop the work ”, said the teacher.

The walk to El Tolar, in Catamarca.

In a radio interview, Agüero said that Thiago’s parents found him passed out and did not know what to do because there was no health officer in town, no person who knows what to do. He said that the Ministry of Health assigned a health agent who serves hours, but was not at the time, was in other towns that should also attend.

In January this year, local sources told Clarion, there was a week of a lot of rain, the track of the road that was in El Tolar was erased and they were totally isolated and isolated. The water entered the entire area and there was fear of what might happen, the same residents created an alternative path to divert the river from the road.

A year earlier, personnel from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Civil Works of Catamarca, led by Eduardo Niederle, together with personnel from the Provincial Highway, began work on the construction of the road to the El Tolar area. They reported that in the first stage they will release the access entrance to the La Soledad and El Durazno area. Later the works were paralyzed and nothing else was known, reported from the local newspaper El Ancasti.

Governor Raúl Jalil during his visit to El Tolar in March 2021.

On March 11, the governor of the province of Catamarca, Raúl Jalil, visited the place and spoke with the chief Enrique Gordillo about the needs for El Tolar. “The new path is a first step among the many that we have to take so that the community can improve its access to services and have more and better opportunities”, The president wrote then in his social networks.

And he added: “We woke up in El Tolar with the general manager of National Roads, Federico Stitz, and the Minister of Infrastructure, Eduardo Niederle, after touring the construction sector of the Pomán-Concepción route. We have the projects ready and we are looking for the necessary financing for the new road to El Tolar ”.

LGP