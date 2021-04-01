The Prosecutor’s Office of New York resolved a legal dispute with a farm accused of illegally raise prices of eggs during the pandemic by requiring the company the donation of 1.2 million eggs to food banks in the state, to be distributed to people in need.

“As New Yorkers struggled for food, one of the nation’s largest egg producers raised prices to unprecedented levels, making it more difficult for New Yorkers to feed their families, “said State Attorney Letitia James in a message on her Twitter account, in which she also posted images of herself and some of her assistants showing eggs.

It’s about the company Hillandale Farms Corporation, which was denounced by the Prosecutor’s Office last August for speculating with the prices of this food in the first months of the pandemic, in violation of local laws.

Without going to trial, the farm pledged not to raise the price of eggs again and agreed to donate 100,000 cartons to thousands of inexpensive kitchens, homeless shelters and food delivery centers for people in need.

“Hillandale may have come into conflict with our state’s price hike laws and devised a plan targeting the most vulnerable in our state at its darkest, but today we are delivering 1.2 million eggs to feed. starving New Yorkers and doing things right, “said the prosecutor.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, between March and April 2020, the farm obtained a millionaire profit with the “illegal raise” of the price of this product to the supermarkets and stores that it supplies in the state.

The Ohio and Pennsylvania-based company raised the price of a dozen large white eggs in early March from $ 0.59 to $ 1.10 and increased it again on the 15th of that month to $ 1.49 to later set it at $ 2.93, “almost five times more than the asking price in January.”

Hillandale, who on August 12 categorically denied the prosecution’s accusation in a statement, today assured that “he is pleased to announce that he will donate 100,000 dozen roe to food funds in New York as part of an agreement negotiated with the prosecutor. general”.

After underlining that the case of the eggs “has been permanently dismissed”, he argues that the agreement “reflects the deep concern of the Hillandale farm for the community it serves”, and they are satisfied to be able to help “the most vulnerable families “, something that seems to contradict the statements of the prosecutor.

