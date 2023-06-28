Is life on the planet really doomed to disappear in the way we know it? The new scientific dissemination series on Tv UNAM revolves around this great question: Anthropocene in Mexico: Stories of evolution, biodiversity and climate change, which will be released on July 5.

It is a co-production between the television station of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and Claro Video, made up of 20 half-hour episodes, which document the impact of human activity in the world, as well as the way in which it could avoid the extinction of thousands of species based on scientific knowledge and technological development.

“One of the premises is that there are always changes and that these can be natural; For example, the climate is in a permanent process of transformation, but since the appearance of the human being it has accelerated”, explained Manuel Suárez Lastra, director of the Institute of Geography of the UNAM and host of the series together with the writer Yael Weiss. .

At a press conference held yesterday, Iván Trujillo, director of TV UNAM, reported that the series is aimed at the general public through the use of attractive images and colloquial and simple language, devoid of scientific terms.

He explained that the series is structured based on 10 major themes and that each one of the chapters focuses its attention on two antagonistic factors that have given rise to the essential adaptations for the survival of certain organisms.

Water, earth, cold and heat

First, Water and earth, it will address the crisis of this liquid and the impoverishment of soils; the second, Light and darkness, it will delve into energy consumption and pollution by human action; the third, Cold and heat, will be around global warming and climate change, and the fifth, reproduction and sexuality, will address the issue of equity and gender violence.

Other programs will be dedicated to the causes and effects of air pollution and chemical residues in the subsoil; to the ways in which large human displacements affect the face of the Earth; to the management and prevention of natural disasters; to overpopulation and the scarcity of natural resources, and to the questions of whether violence is the pandemic of the 21st century.

The programs each consist of three capsules and will be broadcast on Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. by UNAM TV signals and the Claro Video platform; they will be broadcast on Sundays at 5:00 p.m., in addition to the fact that part of their content will be integrated into the offer of the National Biodiversity Pavilion, located in the University Cultural Center.

“In this program we will talk about all the interactions that human beings have with nature, how we transform it, the negative effects and, of course, the positive ones. The approach is very cool, because we are talking about technological developments for the benefit of humanity, which later have negative consequences for the environment,” added Suárez.