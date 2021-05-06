The Self-convened Health Workers announced that they will lift the picket this Thursday at noon that they kept for 35 days in Villa La Angostura.

The decision to abandon the force measure was taken on Wednesday afternoon in an assembly attended by health agents from the local hospital, Junín and San Martín de los Andes, Centenarios, among others.

The measure kept about 140 Chilean trucks waiting their turn to continue their journey. “That’s it, it was decided in an assembly that it stands up. We continue with other measures but in Neuquén ”, he confirmed to Clarion one of the referents of the protest.

The Autoconvocados held strong discussions with Chilean drivers on Monday and Tuesday. who insisted on their right to travel freely on national routes. There were times when the trans-Andean people crossed their vehicles on the Correntoso river bridge, causing the fury of the residents of the sector who could not reach their homes either.

“The situation did not give for more,” said a local source.

Sunny days are experienced in the Cordillera, but at night the traditional cold of Patagonia begins to make itself felt. Most of those summoned to the route have on their bodies more than a month of living in the open. Workers set up public toilets and rudimentary camps along the asphalt. “The decision is only for the Correntoso bridge, but we will continue with other measures of force because we continue with our claim against the salary discounts that we had, in addition to the summarized colleagues, among other points,” said René Giraudo, one of the spokesmen to La Angostura Digital.

After fights were staged that almost did not reach the legislative blows from Chile expressed their concern. This Wednesday the national deputy Karim Bianchi and the national deputy Alma Sapag from Neuquén, expressed their points of view on the conflict. Sapag sent an open letter to President Alberto Fernández where he denounced that the action of the health agents was “undemocratic, extortionate and violent.”

Deputy Bianchi for his part indicated that the drivers were under “kidnapping.” The Chilean border authorities enabled the crossing at Pino Hachado, about 500 kilometers north of Neuquén. Some truckers got tired of waiting and chose to take the long road, voices pointed out in La Angostura. At the picket line, the drivers had to wait between 4 and 5 days to cross. They had no toilets and were prevented from buying food, water, or coming into contact with anyone outside their group. Self-convened Health Workers blocked almost the entire province for 22 days.

Finally they agreed with Governor Omar Gutiérrez an increase of 53%. But they demand that it be paid between May and June and not in December as the province stated. They also demand that the administrative summaries be dropped and the discounts made for the days of unemployment be returned.

On April 29, the counter picket by Chilean truckers was lifted in Punta Delgada, stranding almost 1,000 trucks. The drivers agreed with the ambassadors of Chile and Argentina, Nicolás Monckeberg Díaz and Rafael Bielsa, that the authorities will update the 1974 agreement on the free movement of trucks between the two countries and establish a protocol that guarantees transit even in the midst of social conflicts.