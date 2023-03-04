After more than 80 detonations in the front of their house, a family was deprived of liberty in Tlajomulco, Jalisco

Tlajomulco, Jalisco.- After blast your housea family was allegedly deprived of liberty in the municipality of TlajomulcoJalisco.

At least 80 detonations heard neighbors of the Oak Hills neighborhood to then see the alleged captors flee.

Witnesses reported that with Firearms of different calibersarmed subjects shot at the facade of a house and then deprive the life of the family that lived there.

According to the medium night watchthe authorities arrived at the intersection of Cerro de la Silla and Nevado de Toluca streets in the aforementioned neighborhood.

Upon arrival, neighbors told them what had happened, in addition to finding various signs of shell casings inside and outside the family’s home.

The uniformed of the municipal police of Tlajomulco cordoned off the area in search of more evidence to clarify what happened.

However, despite the fact that the event occurred at dawn, until the cut of this edition there is no official information from the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office (FAITH) on the family deprived of liberty.

According to preliminary information, the captors fled in a silver Honda CRV truck until the C4 cameras lost sight of them.