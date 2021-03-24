The Federal Police raided the offices of the Moon Travel travel agency on Tuesday night in the framework of the case in which the alleged use of false PCR certificates on the graduates trip to Cancun, Mexico, which ended with 32 infected with coronavirus.

The measure was ordered by federal judge Luis Rodríguez at the request of the prosecutor Gerardo Pollcitia -who has been delegated the investigation- and, according to Télam, the operation would have yielded few results because the agency, based in San Isidro, would be working with the most of the employees from their homes, remotely.

In the judicial presentation of the National Directorate of Migration, it was asked to investigate whether the facts “could imply the commission of a crime that would affect public health, because they are events that violate measures adopted to prevent the spread of a dangerous and contagious disease. “

In addition, it was requested that “ possible irregularities in the documentation accompanied by the affidavit of health that people must present in the framework of the pandemic for entry / exit to the national territory “.

The case began from a complaint filed by Migrations for the cases of graduates of Saint Matthews, in Belgrano, who returned from Cancun and who, after undergoing coronavirus tests in Argentina, yielded positive results.

The common denominator of the cases that came with a negative PCR result from Cancun and tested positive in Argentina is that they had contracted the trip with the Moon Travel agency and the tests had been carried out in the same laboratory, Marbu Salud SA de CV, in that Mexican city.

The adolescents, some of them minors, showed symptoms compatible with Covid-19 upon arrival in the country, and even later, some denounced that already in Mexico they had indicated to the trip coordinators that they had discomfort and symptoms similar to those of the illness.

The presentation of the National Directorate of Migration was the product of the information provided by the mother of one of the young people who returned infected from the trip on Thursday, March 11, reported sources who had access to the complaint.

Once arrived in the country, the adolescent reported his discomfort and was subjected with his companions to a PCR swab test. Those studies were positive, a result that contrasted with the one that the laboratory hired by Moon Travel had given hours before.

The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion of Mexico, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, told the media in that country that at least 44 Argentine graduates who visited Quintana Roo went to “a private laboratory that did not have technical authorization to operate. “

Meanwhile, the Minister of Tourism and Sports, Matías Lammens, anticipated that a summary will be initiated. The company had a student tourism certificate granted or renewed in 2019, but it did not declare to Tourism the providers with which it was going to operate in 2020. Nor did it load the trips to Cancun into the application system, nor did it present the parents with proof of zero installment payment, the first installment paid.

With information from Télam.