Franco Balboa He reached the highest point of his paddling career in 2017, when he became the under-23 world champion in South Africa. Years later, it was news again but for a police fact that has it in the sights of Justice.

The police raided his house in Neuquén as part of an investigation for theft of high-end bicycles and there they seized different parts of high-value vehicles as well as drugs and ammunition.

As reported by the Neuquén media The morning, Balboa was discovered by a telephone survey. “The investigation started at the end of August for the robbery of a Plottier house in which the thieves took an expensive bicycle – Cannondale brand -, a television and other items, “commissioner Manuel Parada told that media.

The high-end bicycles seized from Balboa’s house. Photo: LaMañana

And he added: “Then, the proceedings were carried out and cell phones were seized there, the expert opinion of which showed fluid contact with a person, to whom they sent photos of the stolen bicycle.”

The commissioner did not specify the content of the telephone reports but it transpired that there would be messages in which they offered the bicycles to Balboa.

In the raid on the paddler’s house in the provincial capital, the police officers found two complete high-end bicycles, two also expensive frames and other components, of which their ownership could not be proven.

The police made available to the Justice all the elements kidnapped in the paddler’s house.

In addition, the same publication specifies that four marijuana plants, between 80 and 120 centimeters tall, and about 40 ammunition caliber 9 and 22 mm were also seized in the place.

The first lines of the investigation locate Balboa as a possible buyer of the stolen bicycles and will have to determine if the paddler knew of the origin of those wheels.

Franco Balboa was the under-23 world champion in 2017.

Parada said that so far Balboa is being investigated for a cover-up and not for having participated in the robbery.

Balboa was currently working as a teacher at the Municipal Canoeing School that opened in December.