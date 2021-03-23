The route of the narco money derived this Tuesday in the arrest of five businessmen linked to a central finance company in Rosario. The operations were carried out as part of an investigation that began in September, after Marcelo “Coto” Medrano, a former Newell’s bar turned into a strong man in the drug trade, was assassinated.

The operations were carried out by order of the Prosecutor’s Office of the Economic and Complex Crimes Unit and respond to a suggestive purchase of dollars carried out by Medrano a few hours before being riddled with bullets at a service station in Granadero Baigorria, north of Gran Rosario.

On the same September 10, 2020, nine hours before he was assassinated, Medrano acquired from a financial company located a few meters from the local Stock Exchange $ 17,600. It is presumed that it was a maneuver to introduce money from drug trafficking into the legal market.

Marcelo “Coto” Medrano was shot in front of his wife and son.

During the investigation, it was established that the drug lord had acquired, in three different operations and during the course of the month and a half prior to his murder, a total of $ 35,000.

The data led to the raid on the financial company located in Corrientes at 800. There they found 175 identity documents with which it is presumed official dollars were bought and then sold, at a higher value, in the parallel market. A double criminal maneuver.

The raids carried out this Tuesday in commercial offices and homes in the center and north of Rosario, and in an imposing private neighborhood in the town of Ibarlucea, storage devices, cell phones, computers and documentation of interest for the investigation were seized.

The police deployment this Tuesday, in different areas of Rosario. Photo: Juan José García

Linked to multiple violent events and drug trafficking causes, and after serving some sentences, Medrano disputed a place of power within the sale of drugs in the north of Greater Rosario.

On the night of September 10, he was approached by a commando group that attacked him when he was with his wife and son. One detained his wife in the car and two others shot her in the abdomen. When he tried to run away they chased him and finished him off. He received a dozen shots. The attack took place a few meters from the Eva Perón Hospital.

For the fact they were charged so far Two policemen. One of them, Gabriel Godoy, who was investigated and was finally acquitted for the disappearance and death of Paula Perassi, was singled out by the Justice as the one who was driving the truck in which the hitmen who murdered Medrano were mobilizing.

The place where Marcelo “Coto” Medrano was assassinated, in Granadero Baigorria. Photo: Juan José García

Daniel Godoy, the policeman’s brother, was also arrested this month. At the moment he was charged with money laundering -also for the purchase of dollars in the illegal market-, but he is also being investigated if he was part of the deadly attack against “Coto”.

The Godoys are part of a family that, according to investigators, had an alleged dispute with Medrano related to the sale of drugs in the north of Rosario and in the so-called Cordón Industrial. That fight could have resulted in the intention to eliminate the former bar.

Another police officer, in addition to Godoy, was charged for his participation in the crime. It is suspected that he could be the one who held Medrano’s wife and son while his companions pursued him to kill him.

