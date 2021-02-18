The Government proposed the adviser to the Chief of Cabinet, Gustavo Juan Fuertes, as the new head of the Agency for Access to Public Information (AAIP) and the controversy began. Citizen Power and radical deputy Karina Banfi came out to question it due to his lack of antecedents in the matter and his dependence on Santiago Cafiero, for an autarkic body, which has functional autonomy from the national government.

Is that the body must guarantee greater access to public information and the protection of personal data, many times in conflict with officials that seek to guarantee state secrecy.

The Chief of Staff published the proposal for the candidacy of Fuertes this Thursday in the Official Gazette, noting that “at the discretion of this authority, he has sufficient suitability for the performance of the aforementioned position.”

The candidate Fuertes is the owner of his own law firm and legal advisor to the Secretariat for Administrative Coordination of the Head of Cabinet. Previously, he was administrative legal advisor to the Undersecretariat of Environmental Planning and Sustainable Development in the province of Buenos Aires, where he was also provincial director of Commerce.

“The candidate does not show any experience in the matter, it has nothing to do with the issues of access to information. The law establishes that the candidate must have ‘background that proves suitability for the exercise of the function’. In the submitted curriculum the absence of any precedent on the subject stands out, “said Pablo Secchi, executive director of Poder Ciudadano.

“As a society we have to insist that a person without knowledge of the issues involved in access to public information is not appointed to such a critical position. Transparency in public affairs depends on it. Furthermore, there were no consultations with civil society. We are going to present observations to challenge their candidacy and that they propose another candidate, with experience in the matter, “added Secchi, in dialogue with Clarion.

The selection procedure for the new head of the AAIP establishes that as of next Tuesday 23, observations on the candidate may be sent, “in writing and in a well-founded and documented manner.” On March 23, a virtual public hearing will be held to discuss this official application. And seven days later, the Government must confirm or withdraw that candidacy, “in the latter case having to propose a new candidate and restart the selection procedure”, as established in the official regulations.

Before consulting Clarion, from the Government indicated that the candidate Fuertes “will participate in the process of corresponding hearings and will answer all inquiries accordingly. “

Radical deputy Karina Banfi stressed that “the problem with Fuertes is that they do not know the matter, they have no experience not a single course on access to public information. By putting someone who does not know and his current job is in Chief of Cabinet, will he have independence? You have to look for people who know, who have the skills, to preserve one of the main control structures that have been created in recent years, “said Banfi.

The new head of the AAIP will replace Eduardo Bertoni, who was in charge of the organization since its creation in 2017, and has extensive experience in issues of access to public information and protection of personal data, in addition to having been rapporteur for Freedom of Expression of the OAS. His term ended in August 2022, but he resigned on January 1, to occupy a regional position at the Inter-American Institute for Human Rights, based in Uruguay.

