Now what Microsoft intends to buy Activision Blizzard there is a very popular question, since it has been made clear that certain video games from the creators of Devil They will continue to be present on all platforms. That is something that has not happened with Bethesdasince all the titles of this company only reach Xboxsomething that has confused Pete Hines.

Through one of the most recent hearings in the case of the purchase of Activisionan email sent by hineswho for those who do not know, is the vice president of Bethesda and the main stakeholder of its public networks. Mentioning that the exclusive video game part is a bit dismaying.

“…you don’t think a day might find [Todd Howard] and press him on why the below is ok for COD or any Activision Blizzard game, but not TES6 or Starfield?” Implication is that Elder Scrolls 6 would skip PlayStation. On Friday Phil Spencer testified it’s too early to say — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) June 26, 2023

The February 22 email from Bethesda exec Pete Hines suggests frustration with the Xbox/PC-centric strategy for the team’s games. Reacting to the public vote to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation: “I’m confused, isn’t that the opposite of what we were asked (said) to do with our own titles?”

Among their expressions, it is highlighted that this speech is completely the opposite of what was asked of Bethesdagiven that now they are teams totally dedicated to bringing experiences that are only going to be released in Xbox. This could imply that perhaps after the transaction takes place, the terms and conditions may change shortly.

Via: Axios

Editor’s note: The truth is a bit confusing when they say that such studios do launch exclusives, but if they buy others they will do the complete opposite. There is still some time left for us to know the final date of closing the deal.