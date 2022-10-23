In peace and without earrings is the treasurer of Salvador Alvarado, Daniel Parra Montoya, thanks to the fact that despite the fact that there are still a few weeks to go before the deadline to pay the Christmas bonuses arrives, he already has a safe resource for all the staff. A total of 19 million pesos is what occupies andl City Hall To cover this requirement, however, they put on the huarache before they got stuck and have managed to collect close to 20 million pesos. It seems that the municipality is financially sound and the current municipal treasurer is on the right track municipalitywe will have to hope that this good streak continues and improves, so that in the coming years the City hall can invest in better events and projects for society.

Despite the fact that much emphasis is placed on the issue of pollution, little progress has been made on it, mainly due to the lack of awareness in society, as a result of which Isabel Mendoza, director of the Sinaloa Society in Action (Sucede) , reports that 85 percent of the waste that is removed from the sea is plastic, a sign of how much it is necessary to implement strong strategies to curb this problem. Also, she exhibits how authorities Corresponding authorities have allowed this situation to grow for many years, despite the great risk that this represents for marine life and the environment in general.

A month after the delivery of the legislative report of the Morena parliamentary group, which toured several municipalities in the state of Sinaloa, now Ambrocio Chávez Chávez, deputy for District 09, which corresponds to Angostura and Salvador Alvarado, is preparing for today his report in room 5 of ***Citicinemas, the largest in the entire square, where in addition to having guests on the premises, it also invites everyone to join in as witnesses to this, its first legislative report, through its social network accounts to the live broadcast, an act that will undoubtedly seek to be highlighted and observed by many citizens.

Very little faith has Otoniel González, political delegate of the PRD in Evora, the local deputy Ambrocio Chávez, since he gracefully questioned the event in which this political character will give his Government report, pointed out that it does not have many merits to inform society. “I think the local deputy is coming to give his reportbut what are you going to report, what benefit has it brought to the municipality of Salvador Alvarado and to the municipality of Angostura, what are you going to report, that you are hunting politicians?”, he quoted freely.

Observations and recommendations made by the aldermen to the municipal president of Salvador Alvarado, Armando Camacho, after he presented his first report of Government before the Commune. missing of informationa more formal wording, gender disparity, among others, were some of the observations, so next time the mayor should seek the correct advice before council to prevent such comments from resurfacing in front of representatives of productive and social sectors.