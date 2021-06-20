Abadiel Martinez

On this Father’s Day feminist collectives organized a #MeToo clothesline where women came to put the names of their ex-partners, with whom they had children, and they have not been responsible for their paternity, both financially and in person; In addition, they offered legal advice to those who have doubts to face these family problems.

Nallely, one of the organizers, noted that currently there are many women who have many doubts about alimony, mainly in the times to demand the requirement. “Even if we are adults or adults, we still have the right to be able to sue our father to grant us these amounts that they never gave.”

The reason for this clothesline is for women to somehow raise their voices and demand their rights as couples and children, since the main reason for them to give up is intimidation. “When you approach an institution, the institution leaves us alone and the father intimidates women a little or a lot from messages to harassing them.”

These types of problems, she said, have occurred for many years and have made it normal for a woman to be left alone with the responsibility of her children., with whom they have to play the role of mother and father at the same time. “They prefer to leave and assume that responsibility for maintenance and care, because it would seem that if I keep them it is fine, but there is also care.

Nallely, being an expert in law, explained that the support is carried out for tribulations based on the parents’ salary or the state minimum wage; however, in most cases they argue that they do not have a job to avoid their obligations. “What we want to do is that this does not happen, we do this so that they are exhibited and do social pressure.”

According to the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM), in the first four months of this year, 733 investigation files were recorded for the crime of non-compliance with family assistance obligations.

