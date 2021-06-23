The future of the Ecuadorian attacker, Renato Ibarra, is still in limbo, the player no longer enters into America’s plans and they are looking for a new place to accommodate him, because he still has a contract with them and cannot play for the club, due to his problems with the law a year ago for domestic violence charges.
The year that passed with Atlas on loan was good for him to maintain his level, but even so the rojinegros could not make their services permanently, with this, an option for the extreme is a possible destination to San Nicolás de los Garza with the Tigres de la UANL that he directs Miguel Herrera, a coach who has openly expressed his liking for the footballer.
According to the newspaper RECORD, the South American will not even visit the Coapa facilities to carry out medical and physical examinations, because when he was separated from the club due to his legal problem, he did not have access to the club, and the only way he can access is with a permit that is issued from the offices, which until now has not been requested.
At the moment, the most feasible option is for the player to go to the North of the country, however, there is still nothing confirmed, since, in addition, the president of Cruz Azul, Alvaro Davila completely ruled out the interest of the cement team for the player.
The only thing that is a fact is that the player will not be part of the Nest again, because he does not have the approval of the high command of the capital institution and, in addition, the foreign quotas are contemplated for other players .
