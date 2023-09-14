Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 11:49 p.m.



Once the summer season is over, the City Council has put out to tender the maintenance of parks and gardens around Las Higuericas beach, in La Torre de la Horadada, and El Mojón. The base tender budget is 159,720 euros and the contract has a duration of four years, starting from the signing of the contract, and can be extended for another year with the same initial conditions.

The Higuericas area, of more recent urbanization, has, unlike the rest of La Torre, a greater density of green areas, which is why it has greater maintenance needs set out in this specific contract that covers from the mouth of the Rambla del Pilar through the north to Avenida de las Salinas in the south, right on the border with the Region of Murcia.

Of the budgeted amount, the majority goes to a fixed annual fee of 120,000 euros, which will be used to pay for personnel, machinery and materials. To this would be added VAT and a variable fee of 12,000 euros, making an estimated annual expense of 132,000 euros.

Within the fixed, actions are included such as the general cleaning of walks, flower beds and tree pits; road resurfacing; pruning hedges and bushes; or mowing, weeding and fertilizing the lawn. Outside of the gardens themselves, the successful bidder will also have to be responsible for clearing the municipal plots and slopes located in the scope of action, as well as the placement of ornamental plants and flower beds on the occasion of any fair, party or during Christmas.

For its part, within the variable fee, the City Council will pay for any new planting, replacement or repair of damages and defects in non-plant elements located within the framework of action and that have been duly verified by municipal technicians.

The mayor, José María Pérez, emphasizes that these contracts have a “marked social purpose” and that “they are usually focused on entities that promote the employment of people with functional diversity such as Aidemar and similar entities.”