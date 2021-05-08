Two occupants got out of the vehicle after the start of the flames and left the area after the start of the flames A firefighter during the extinguishing of the fire. / CEIS firefighters EUROPE PRESS Villanueva del Río Segura Saturday, 8 May 2021, 12:50



Firefighters of the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium (CEIS) have declared the fire of a car that has taken place in the urban area of ​​Villanueva del Río Segura. The Emergency Coordination Center ‘1-1-2’ received a call, at 8.49 am, reporting the fire of a tourism in the Plaza del Doctor García Jiménez. The caller reported that two occupants left the tourism and left the area.

Police officers from the Villanueva Local Police traveled to the site, confirming the need for the fire brigade in extinguishing tasks, since tourism was close to several homes. The Chief of the CEIS Guard mobilized troops from the Molina de Segura park, a total of five firefighters and a sergeant in command, as well as two fire fighting vehicles (2 light urban pumper trucks). At 9.36 am, the firefighters declared the fire extinguished and proceeded to return to the park. The fire only damaged the vehicle.